LEARNING CURVE | Makoti @ Work catering and décor expert swaps chemistry lab for the kitchen
A love for food and beautiful things is what led to Nwabisa Ngcobo, 35, establishing her own catering and décor business.
Ngcobo, who lost her job in 2016, decided to follow her passion and use her God-given gift to cater and create memorable moments...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.