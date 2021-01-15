Cell C shifts customers to MTN’s platform

Cell C, SA’s fourth-biggest mobile network operator, has started migrating its customers to MTN’s platform as part of a turnaround strategy aimed at reducing costs and cutting its mountain of debt.



Beset with close to R9bn in long-term debt, Cell C decided to no longer build and use its own network towers, and concluded a roaming agreement with MTN that will see it using the large operator’s network infrastructure...

