Murray & Roberts eyes return to profit
Engineering group’s subsidiary wins R4.77bn Australian gas plant contract
Specialist engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) says it is optimistic about its growth prospects, as recently awarded contracts start contributing to earnings.
It is expecting a return to profitability in its 2021 financial year...
