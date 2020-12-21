LEARNING CURVE | The Capstone School set on making learning an endless adventure

With a vision and passion to see children learn differently, Jacqui Zeelie, 56, took the leap of faith and opened The Capstone School, a boutique-style pre-primary and primary school situated in the upper avenues of Walmer.



The school prides itself in encouraging pupils to observe, to question and to think deeply, providing a progressive, outdoor learning environment...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.