Birch’s celebrates its 160th birthday

Family-owned clothing retailer going digital early in new year

Passed on from one generation of the Mowbray family to the next for almost 150 years, one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s leading men’s wear retailers, Birch’s celebrates 160 years in business on Friday.



And to try to stay in business for another 160 years, the popular retailer is going digital early in 2021...

