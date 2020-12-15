A real example of a consumer under debt review with DCGSA

The reality is most consumers keep creating debt to cover their existing debt, creating a snowball effect.

Working with the consumers we adjusted their household budget –sometimes cut backs must take place where possible. We also brought their vehicle insurance down by moving them to Meliorleaf, specialists in insurance for consumers under debt review. Their new household budget would be R18,300.00.

I worked out one affordable monthly debt repayment of R17,500 from their next pay day, leaving them relieved and educated on the way forwards.

Reducing their interest rates and locking in the home loan and the vehicle interest rates for the term under debt review, will save them of over R65,000 worth of interest. It's possible to shorten your term by paying more when you can afford to.

Under debt review, consumers make monthly payments through a registered Payment Distribution Agent, registered with the National Credit Regulator and they are responsible for distributing payments to the credit providers. DCGSA works with DC Partner, a distribution payment partner in SA.

The personal relationship I have built with them over the past 12 years means we know their systems and work well together for the consumer’s best interest.

DCGSA works with its clients to make sure they have a successful debt review. Our office is waiting to assist you too, take the first step today, for a better tomorrow.

About the author: Casper le Grange is a registered debt counsellor with the National Credit Regulator

This article was paid for by the DCGSA.