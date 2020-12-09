Home health care the right medicine for East Cape company

Service launched during pandemic takes pressure off hospitals

When more businesses were forced to close shop because of the devastation caused by Covid-19, one company started operating during the hard national lockdown, offering an at-home medical services.



And with Covid-19 and a shortage of beds in hospitals in areas like Nelson Mandela Bay — a coronavirus hotspot in SA — the introduction of tech-driven company, Quro Medical co-founded by Eastern Cape’s Zikho Pali, 28 — proved to be a fitting intervention...

