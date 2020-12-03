R500m Boardwalk investment will create thousands of jobs
Employment for 2,000 in construction phase, with 1,500 needed in retail, developers estimate
The R500m extension and upgrade project planned for the Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World will create at least 3,500 jobs.
The project will get off the ground in 2021, with construction being completed in 2022 when new shops are added...
