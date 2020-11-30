LEARNING CURVE | Dietitian Stephnie takes a healthy approach to success
Port Elizabeth dietitian Stephnie Engelbrecht is passionate about health, teaching others how to feed their body properly and helping others lose weight.
She specialises in women's health and treating those who battle with hormone challenges, endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). ..
