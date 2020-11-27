PE businesswoman cleans up in hospitality sector

Former domestic worker now supplies trained staff to clients in Bay and Cape Town

PREMIUM

What started during the national lockdown with only two cleaning buckets, one mop and one broom has earned domestic worker-turned-businesswoman Francine Zana her biggest client as her company, Exclusive Hospitality Concepts, takes on a new venture.



With the hospitality industry being among the hardest hit by the lockdown, Zana was forced to think out of the box when the demand for her housekeeping consulting and training services died down...

