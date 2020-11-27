PE businesswoman cleans up in hospitality sector
Former domestic worker now supplies trained staff to clients in Bay and Cape Town
What started during the national lockdown with only two cleaning buckets, one mop and one broom has earned domestic worker-turned-businesswoman Francine Zana her biggest client as her company, Exclusive Hospitality Concepts, takes on a new venture.
With the hospitality industry being among the hardest hit by the lockdown, Zana was forced to think out of the box when the demand for her housekeeping consulting and training services died down...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.