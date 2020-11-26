SA pledges R500m to join global vaccine alliance

SA had joined the Covax global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10% of its 58-million citizens

PREMIUM

SA has pledged R500m towards the World Health Organisation’s Covax programme, which aims to provide equitable access to proven Covid-19 vaccines in middle- and lower-income countries.



SA, one of only a few countries that has not signed up to the initiative yet, has allocated the money and made a decision to take up the programme, which is already backed by close to 100 nations, finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.