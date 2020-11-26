SA pledges R500m to join global vaccine alliance
SA had joined the Covax global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10% of its 58-million citizens
SA has pledged R500m towards the World Health Organisation’s Covax programme, which aims to provide equitable access to proven Covid-19 vaccines in middle- and lower-income countries.
SA, one of only a few countries that has not signed up to the initiative yet, has allocated the money and made a decision to take up the programme, which is already backed by close to 100 nations, finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.