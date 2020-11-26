Business

SA pledges R500m to join global vaccine alliance

SA had joined the Covax global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10% of its 58-million citizens

By Garth Theunissen - 26 November 2020

SA has pledged R500m towards the World Health Organisation’s Covax programme, which aims to provide equitable access to proven Covid-19 vaccines in middle- and lower-income countries.

SA, one of only a few countries that has not signed up to the initiative yet, has allocated the money and made a decision to take up the programme, which is already backed by close to 100 nations, finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday...

