LEARNING CURVE | Living the dream, one ride at a time
Joel Epstein has always been driven to succeed at the car dealerships he has worked at over the years but his passion for motorcycles planted the seed to start his own company, Joel’s Motorcycles.
The Port Elizabeth entrepreneur couldn’t even ride one when he started selling motorcycles but the bug bit when he attended a rider training course...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.