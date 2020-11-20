Why I’m investing in Port Elizabeth’s property market

Johannesburg resident Wilmot Magopeni, who is born and bred in Peddie in the Eastern Cape, is the proud owner of the Leapfrog Property Real Estate franchise. The independent branch of Leapfrog Property Group is due to open its doors in Main Street, Walmer, Port Elizabeth in January 2021.

As an entrepreneur that lives by vision statements of ambition and purpose, Magopeni, who is the company’s director, shares why he decided to invest in the city's property market, and how the business aims to remain resilient.

“When my father passed away I was only six years old. He left my siblings and I under the care of my late mom — and a roof over our heads. We were secure in the knowledge that we had a place we loved and called home.

“So, I grew up in a homely environment and learnt to appreciate home ownership with the security and positive psychological effect it provides to family and children. I’m not talking about its monetary value as much as its profound value in being that special place called home.

“Not surprisingly as soon as I started working, owning my own house and home to my future family was top of my priority list. I bought my first property in my early 30s which was quite an achievement at the time. The address was important hence my choice of Beacon Bay in East London.