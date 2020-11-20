Why I’m investing in Port Elizabeth’s property market
Wilmot Magopeni launches Leapfrog PE franchise in January 2021
Johannesburg resident Wilmot Magopeni, who is born and bred in Peddie in the Eastern Cape, is the proud owner of the Leapfrog Property Real Estate franchise. The independent branch of Leapfrog Property Group is due to open its doors in Main Street, Walmer, Port Elizabeth in January 2021.
As an entrepreneur that lives by vision statements of ambition and purpose, Magopeni, who is the company’s director, shares why he decided to invest in the city's property market, and how the business aims to remain resilient.
“When my father passed away I was only six years old. He left my siblings and I under the care of my late mom — and a roof over our heads. We were secure in the knowledge that we had a place we loved and called home.
“So, I grew up in a homely environment and learnt to appreciate home ownership with the security and positive psychological effect it provides to family and children. I’m not talking about its monetary value as much as its profound value in being that special place called home.
“Not surprisingly as soon as I started working, owning my own house and home to my future family was top of my priority list. I bought my first property in my early 30s which was quite an achievement at the time. The address was important hence my choice of Beacon Bay in East London.
“My love and obsession for home and property grew bigger over the years and I continued to preach its importance and the sense of security it provides to fellow employees, family and friends. In recent years the vision of owning my own property marketing and sales business grew bigger and bigger. It provides me with a platform to enable others in getting the joy of what I consider a basic human need of home ownership together with the pride and dignity that gives.
“My strategic choice of property market entry in the form of an investment into a national property group such as Leapfrog, given its market profile, modern technology, a fresh passionate brand and professional training of its agents, which underpins its operating model bears testimony to the seriousness with which I am undertaking this exciting journey.
“I hold an MBA with depth of experience at management and executive levels covering broader financial services, insurance and banking industries over a period of 20 years, having built my career bottom up as an insurance adviser and a branch manager.
“Choosing to invest in the Port Elizabeth market is driven by the big opportunity size, its vibrancy and competitiveness, which can only enhance client experience in both home sellers and buyers. I have worked in and travelled to many cities and interesting places across the globe, gathering experience and wealth of knowledge in business management and leadership. I selflessly share this knowledge with others back home while learning a great deal from seasoned property agents and property practitioners from the windy city with its majestic coastline and beauty.”
Leapfrog PE franchise’s strategic vision 2025:
In the context of a challenger brand as a strategic theme, the company's vision is as follows:
To build a successful regional real estate business with Port Elizabeth and East London as its anchor metros to drive and sustain profitable growth of the franchise in this core economic region of the Eastern Cape province over the next five years. This will manifest in achieving award-wining market conduct among its peers while focused on building financially rewarding careers of its estate agents as ambassadors of its brand. The resultant outcome will be a double-digit market share as a testimony of its satisfied and growing client base.
This article was paid for by Leapfrog PE franchise.
