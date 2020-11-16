LEARNING CURVE | Fresh fruit and vegetables delivered to your doorstep

When Lonwabo Myoli, 23, and Vuyo Tutu, 24, discovered there were no services in Nelson Mandela Bay that delivered fresh fruit and veg to homes and students, they had a light-bulb moment.



And just like that, the two started their Veg To You company in 2019, bringing fresh fruit and vegetables to people’s doorsteps...

