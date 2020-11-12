Tsogo hotels to make further cuts as hopes of recovery from Covid-19 fade
Travel restrictions continue to hit international tourism
Tsogo Sun Hotels, SA’s biggest hotel operator, has warned of further job losses as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to hit corporate travel and international tourism. A recovery in the Western Cape is expected to be particularly slow.
Tsogo, which operates about 100 hotels, has already put a freeze on new appointments and cut salaries after the pandemic brought travel to a halt, and shuttered most of its hotels, with the exception of those used for quarantine purposes...
