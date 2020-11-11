Ad agency director Mike Abel’s achievements in tough climate remarkable
Ex-PE man’s vision for success outlined in new book
“For me, it was always going to be better to have a small part of something extraordinary than a large part of something ordinary.”
These are the words from M&C SAATCHI ABEL’s founding member and CEO Mike Abel’s book Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis. Abel will be in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday to launch the book...
