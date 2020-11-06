Mr Price warns of lower headline earnings

The group expects operating profits to fall about a quarter after Covid-19 disrupted trade and put pressure on its customers

PREMIUM

Clothing and home retailer Mr Price has warned that its 2021 first-half earnings will be 23% to 28% lower in the 26 weeks to end-September compared with the same period the year before, it said in a trading update on Wednesday.



Mr Price expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS), a measure of operational profits used in SA, to fall by between 23% and 28% to between 319.1c and 341.3c...

