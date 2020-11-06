Coega opening four-star hotel in Bluewater Bay
A new hotel that will employ at least 40 people in Nelson Mandela Bay will open its doors on Monday.
The wholly Coega Development Corporation (CDC)-owned Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel will be opened in a time the hospitality industry is struggling to recover from the national lockdown...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.