Amplats halts refined PGM output again

The second stoppage takes a total of 1.5-million ounces out of the global PGM market for 2020

Anglo American Platinum has again shut its converter plant, disrupting the flow of refined metal from the world’s second-largest supplier of platinum group metals (PGMs) for the second time in 2020.



With the latest halt, Amplats will not deliver a total of between 1.5-million ounces and 1.7-million ounces of refined PGMs to the market in 2020. This metal will flow into the market from the end of the year into mid-2022, CFO Craig Miller said on Thursday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.