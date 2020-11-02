LEARNING CURVE | Shelley Wells’ head for hair, pays off
Salon owner keeping it small and intimate, to consistently deliver her best
Opening the doors to her own hair salon at the age of just 26 was daunting at first for Shelley Wells, however, her “ridiculously passionate and super-thorough” love for her art form, has seen SAW Hair grow into a flourishing business.
Wells, whose business is situated at 7 Park Lane, St George’s Park, said her aim was to offer an intimate but edgy salon, where clients could relax and enjoy the experience as much as they did their new hair-do...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.