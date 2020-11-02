LEARNING CURVE | Shelley Wells’ head for hair, pays off

Salon owner keeping it small and intimate, to consistently deliver her best

PREMIUM

Opening the doors to her own hair salon at the age of just 26 was daunting at first for Shelley Wells, however, her “ridiculously passionate and super-thorough” love for her art form, has seen SAW Hair grow into a flourishing business.



Wells, whose business is situated at 7 Park Lane, St George’s Park, said her aim was to offer an intimate but edgy salon, where clients could relax and enjoy the experience as much as they did their new hair-do...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.