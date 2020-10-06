Bay businesswoman scoops two global awards

Port Elizabeth businesswoman Lili Niemann has been honoured with two accolades at the Business Worldwide Magazine 2020 Global Corporate Excellence Awards.

The E-Square Education CEO and Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber corporate member received the “social entrepreneur of the year — SA” and “business leadership and dedication to the community” awards last week.

The awards honour business excellence across sectors worldwide.

Niemann founded the E-Square education enterprise, which homes institutions such as Ed-U College Port Elizabeth, Ed-U Options Academy and Ed-U City Campus, in 1994.

What was initially a Saturday school programme to equip pupils from townships with mathematics skills has over the past 26 years grown into an entity with multiple educational institutions, changing the lives of more than 30,000 pupils and students.

After 25 years of onsite learning, Niemann has now introduced an e-learning platform, eCube Online.

“My vision is for E-Square Education to become a world class organisation, a global provider of relevant, quality online learning and an institution which creates entrepreneurs who are job creators, rather than seekers.

“I strongly believe that education should not be about teaching students for a profit, but about making money in order to provide quality education for all,” Niemann said.

The former University of Port Elizabeth (now Nelson Mandela University) music lecturer also founded the Rara Avis Foundation, availing bursaries to deserving E-Square pupils who excel in academics, music and sport.

“It is a huge privilege as an entrepreneur to make a positive global impact, especially amid these challenging times we live in,” Niemann said.

In line with her vision to make E-Square a leading global education destination, Niemann says she has secured global partnerships with Durham University Business School, Nuffic & PUM Netherlands, University of Twente, the Entrepreneurship Institute, and Genius U.

Thanks to strategic collaborations, the businesswoman has garnered R13m in corporate sponsor donations over the past 25 years towards the Rara Avis Foundation’s efforts to uplift talented pupils and students.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me in this journey: my family, staff, investors and students, as well as parents and partner corporates ... you are receiving these awards with me,” Niemann said.

