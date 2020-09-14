Thuli Madonsela to speak at Bay leadership summit

The true character of a great leader often reveals itself during trying times.

The seventh annual Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit will convene top leaders who will share their views on leadership intelligence to navigate adversity and disruption.

The online summit will run on Tuesday and Wednesday October 6-7 with each virtual session featuring high-profile speakers and experts participating in a panel discussion.

The daily sessions are two hours long, with day one starting at 11am and day two at 9am.

The theme for the Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2020, a collaborative partnership between the Nelson Mandela University Business School and the MIKS Foundation, is “Leadership skills to navigate economic turbulence and disruption”.

Prof Thuli Madonsela, one inspirational SA leader who has had to deal with her fair share of turbulence, will be the first speaker on day one.

Madonsela is an advocate, the law trust chair in social justice and a law professor at the University of Stellenbosch, where she conducts and co-ordinates social justice research, and teaches constitutional and administrative law.

She was the public protector of SA from 2009-2016.

Prof Sohail Inayatullah, the Unesco chair in futures studies, an academic, futurology researcher and a visiting professor at the Graduate Institute of Futures Studies at Tamkang University in Taipei, Taiwan, is one of the speakers for day two.

Inayatullah will speak on the topic of post-pandemic future scenarios.

Nelson Mandela University Business School director Dr Randall Jonas said the 2020 leadership summit would inspire participants to lead by navigating adversity and disruption.

“The ‘Great Reset’ in the economy and society as result of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the accelerated thrust into the fourth industrial revolution has been a call for the courage of change.

“‘Great Reset’ implies that we boldly find new ways of living, working and doing business,” Jonas said.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2020 will be presented in a new digital format, which allows organisers to reach a global audience.

Virtual tables will provide networking opportunities with smaller groups of delegates.

MIKS Foundation Trustee Alfred da Costa said the purpose of the leadership summit was to nurture, entrench and promote good leadership practice during disruptive times.

It was in this context, in response to the negative economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, that the summit committee elected to present access to its delegates at no cost.

“The Leadership Summit has over the years drawn diverse audiences all over the country and featured illustrious speakers.

“This year the summit is expanding its reach globally and draws on the finest in said leadership,” Da Costa said.

While attendance is free on both days, the number of delegates will be limited.

To ensure access, register online at www.nmbleadershipsummit.co.za or contact Charmaine Smith at csmith@studio55events.co.za or on 041-365-7591.