Port Elizabeth Harbour helps citrus industry break export record

The Port Elizabeth Harbour helped SA’s citrus industry export record volumes of fruit this year, compensating for Transnet’s coronavirus-related problems in the Port of Cape Town.

As the 2020 export season draws to a close, the ports authority says it has exported about 460,000 pallets of citrus from the ports of Port Elizabeth and Ngqura.

The figure is a huge upswing from 2019 when, due to technical, labour, process and weather problems, no citrus was exported out of the PE port’s break bulk terminal and a much-reduced volume left Algoa Bay via the Ngqura container terminal.

These problems severely affected SA’s citrus export industry, which is worth R19bn annually.

Transnet National Ports Authority spokesperson Zinhle Small said the breakthrough had come just at the right time.

“In the midst of a record citrus export season, Nelson Mandela Bay ports have successfully complemented the Port of Cape Town, which was negatively affected by Covid-19.

“Apart from handling fruit at the Port of PE’s break-bulk facilities, it is estimated that the container terminals at the two Eastern Cape ports will handle more than 460,000 pallets by the end of the fruit season.”

Small said the high coronavirus infection rate in Cape Town had resulted in workforce shortages and the port had struggled to meet shipping demands.

The pandemic offered the Algoa Bay harbours the opportunity to step in and hard work and smart strategising had helped them to meet the challenge.

Port of Port Elizabeth’s new business development manager, Sujit Bhagattjee had, together with the port authority’s marine operations department and the harbour master, spearheaded a request from shipping lines for fruit to be handled at the Port Elizabeth harbour multipurpose terminal.

The Perishable Products Exports Control Board approved the request and the flexible approach at Port Elizabeth and Ngqura ensured more vessels were accommodated, Small said.

Bhagattjee said the Port of Port Elizabeth had also seen the resurgence of palletised fruit, mainly at the multipurpose terminal, due to a worldwide shortage of reefer containers — used to carry perishable goods that require controlled temperatures — and some of the receiving ports using older technology.

“During the Covid pandemic and the citrus export season, the Port Elizabeth container terminal has once again proven its strategic importance to the complementary SA container terminal system in supporting the economy.”