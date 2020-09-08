Most PPE suppliers given government contracts were not tax compliant, says Sars
Most companies awarded personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders by government departments were not tax compliant, SA Revenue Service (Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said on Monday.
Tax compliance is one of the basic requirements of the normal government tender system, which was set aside to allow emergency procurement of PPE and other equipment to address the urgent needs generated by Covid-19...
