Smoking lights up your life insurance premiums

An online survey by the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable products at the University of Cape Town (UCT) found that an estimated 800,000 to a million smokers had chosen to end the habit after the ban on the sale of cigarettes during lockdown dragged on for months.

If you could get a fix during lockdown you had to fork out up to four times as much as you would normally pay for a packet of cigarettes.

To be considered a non-smoker you have to have given up smoking for at least six months and you would have to pass a cotinine test, Lisa Gibbon, divisional executive of onboarding at Liberty, says.

Cotinine, nicotine's main breakdown product, can usually be detected in your body for up to three months after ingestion. Most insurers require that you have not smoked for 12 months before you are considered a non-smoker.

The consensus among life insurers is that more people are giving up.

John Kotze, Old Mutual’s Head of Retail Protection Solutions, says Old Mutual has seen a consistent shift from smokers to non-smokers.