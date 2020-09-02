The future is female, says Nelson Mandela Business Chamber CEO

Nomkhita Mona is the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, one of the largest voluntary business associations in the Eastern Cape with a membership base of about 700 companies. She has been with the organisation for about two-and-half years.

Mona has held various leadership positions including, group CEO of the South African Forestry Company, CEO of The UDDI, associate consultant for an international consulting company, CEO of Inkezo Land Company in Durban, CEO of the Eastern Cape Tourism Board as well as registrar of the CCMA in Mpumalanga.

Mona holds an MBA from Rhodes University, a Masters in Labour Relations and Human Resources, an Honours degree in Industrial Relations and a Bachelor of Arts (Psychology and Sociology) from UPE.

Under her visionary, innovative and entrepreneurial leadership, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has seen tremendous progress. They have built mutually-beneficial, strategic, collaborative relationships with critical stakeholders benefiting the wider Nelson Mandela Bay region - locally, provincially, nationally and internationally.

Collaboration with the GIZ led to the development of a CGE model (for the Metro) for water supply for economic development. Catalytic economic projects were facilitated, including the Air Access project, setting up BayGrow – an investor one-stop-shop, as well as a research unit – delivering impactful economic research output.

The help desk was established to assist with ease of doing business - and has since resolved 102 reported matters. The work of the various business chamber task teams has been realigned and lobbying on matters such as water and electricity supply, SMME development and general service delivery continues.

During the outbreak of Covid-19, Mona led the coordination of the business fraternity’s contribution of more than R100m. This significant contribution included a field hospital, revamping dilapidated hospital wards, equipment, and PPE among other projects.

Mona serves as the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency chair, the Association of South African Chambers, on the boards of the Wilderness Foundation (SA), NMU Business School Advisory, eNtsa, ECSECC, and NCT (HR Governance Committee).

Her vision is to leave a positive legacy and inspire others - especially women – to embrace their power to change the world. She firmly believes that the future is female.

For more information, call +27 41 373 1122, visit the www.nmbbusinesschamber.co.za or email info@nmbbusinesschamber.co.za.

This article was paid for by the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber.

