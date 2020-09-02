Bay Maritime Cluster has new leader

A new leadership is at the helm of Nelson Mandela Bay Maritime Cluster.

Port of PE’s senior operations manager, Captain Faisal Sultan, was elected as chair of the cluster.

This was welcomed by Transnet National Ports Authority.

The cluster was established in 2012 and is a joint initiative with the NMU, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber.

Port manager, Rajesh Dana, outlined its key objectives which include promoting development through the expansion of marine subsectors such as marine tourism and leisure.

“Enhancing enterprise development through the promotion of small businesses, BBBEE, women and the provision of funding [was also an objective],” Dana said.

It also sought to develop “human resources through education, skills development, training and knowledge development”.

Dana said the cluster was set out to align government, the private sector, academia, and civil society in its approach.