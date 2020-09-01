Woman-led accounting firm delivers cost-effective, quality services

PKF values relationships with both its clients and employees. Its PKF membership gives its clients access to dedicated, local expertise, industry-specific knowledge, and international proficiency.

The accounting firm delivers a cost-effective service, giving clients direct access to the decisionmakers of the company, and adheres to global quality standards.

Its clients include subsidiaries of listed companies, family-owned businesses of all sizes, non-profit organisations, government agencies, schools, professional partnerships, and sole traders.

#ThinkPKF #EasternCape #BusinessLeader #WomeninBusiness

For more information, call +27 41 398 5600, email pkf.pe@pkf.co.za or visit the PKF Port Elizabeth website.

This article was paid for by PFK Port Elizabeth.