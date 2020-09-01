Women in Business
Woman-led accounting firm delivers cost-effective, quality services
PKF Port Elizabeth works with entrepreneurial businesses of all sizes
PKF Port Elizabeth, one of the largest mid-tier accounting firms in SA, comprises eight directors and 140 staff and has more than 60 years of service to the Eastern Cape business community. Established in 1891, it is committed to a culture where client service comes first.
Lorna van Goeverden, the firm’s MD, succeeded David Robertson in March this year, after being elected by her fellow directors to head up PKF.
“I will use the platform to motivate the younger generation to see the value and pride there is in being able to call yourself a chartered accountant.”Lorna van Goeverden
PKF values relationships with both its clients and employees. Its PKF membership gives its clients access to dedicated, local expertise, industry-specific knowledge, and international proficiency.
The accounting firm delivers a cost-effective service, giving clients direct access to the decisionmakers of the company, and adheres to global quality standards.
Its clients include subsidiaries of listed companies, family-owned businesses of all sizes, non-profit organisations, government agencies, schools, professional partnerships, and sole traders.
For more information, call +27 41 398 5600, email pkf.pe@pkf.co.za or visit the PKF Port Elizabeth website.
This article was paid for by PFK Port Elizabeth.
