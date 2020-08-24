Metro owes businesses R1bn
As businesses struggle to stay open, it has emerged that Nelson Mandela Bay municipality owed businesses R1bn as at the end of June.
This was revealed during a provincial finance portfolio committee meeting in Bhisho last week, where a presentation was given on the management of the province’s creditors...
