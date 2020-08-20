Public enterprises minister wants power to remove SOE boards
The department of public enterprises, the custodian of SA’s state-owned companies, wants to increase the power of the minister over parastatal boards by giving him the authority to dissolve them and step in when things go wrong.
State-owned companies have been plagued by governance problems, mismanagement, corruption and financial instability for more than a decade...
