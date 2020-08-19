PPC identifies errors in 2019 results
SA’s largest cement maker, PPC, has identified errors in its results to end-March 2019, although the restatement has resulted in an increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS).
In morning trade on Tuesday, PPC’s share price had jumped 8.97% to 85c, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in almost two months...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.