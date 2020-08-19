PPC identifies errors in 2019 results

SA’s largest cement maker, PPC, has identified errors in its results to end-March 2019, although the restatement has resulted in an increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS).



In morning trade on Tuesday, PPC’s share price had jumped 8.97% to 85c, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in almost two months...

