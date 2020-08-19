Siya Cokile Inc Attorneys celebrates 19 years in the legal industry

Since the inception of Siya Cokile Inc Attorneys in 2013, the Port Elizabeth-based boutique law firm has remained under the leadership of founder and managing partner advocate Siyabonga Cokile.

Adv Cokile, who was admitted as an attorney on August 16 2001, says celebrating 19 years in the law industry is a dream come true.

“Establishing SCI was a fulfilment of a dream deferred since 2006 when I envisioned starting a boutique law firm. Like in most business ventures, the biggest challenge was the initial capital needed to form a reputable law firm,” says Cokile.

Cokile’s extensive experience in company law, law of contract, labour law, law of property and land reform, has made him a trusted expert in the field. He has rendered legal advice to both the public and private sector, including national and multinational companies, parastatals and private clients.

“The most rewarding experience has been forming lasting relationships with our clients, and offering a client-oriented service. We pride ourselves on walking with our clients every step of the legal process to achieve results that are tailor-made for our clients’ business.”

Because of Cokile’s expertise, the law firm deals with all aspects of employment law, commercial and residential lease disputes, personal injury matters against the Road Accident Fund and tax law.

“Our law firm has managed to remain in business for eight years contrary to the trend of seeing some businesses failing after three years. As a small enterprise, we pride ourselves on creating jobs for the local residents as we employ five people, including professional and support staff.

“Moving to bigger premises about two years ago has also been a highlight for our law firm as we have put in place the latest office infrastructure to provide solutions to our clients,” he says.

Cokile also serves as a part-time CCMA commissioner, and as a panelist in various private sector and public sector bargaining councils where he mediates and arbitrates labour law disputes.

This article was paid for by Siya Cokile Attorneys Inc Attorneys.