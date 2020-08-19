Bridgette Gasa takes helm of entrepreneurial entity
From mentor to candidate fellows back in 2011, businesswoman Bridgette Gasa has been announced as the board chair for the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation.
The announcement was made by the foundation in August...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.