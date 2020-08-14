Government’s R200bn Covid loan scheme under fire
It would be hard to describe the results of the government-backed loan guarantee scheme as anything but an abject failure.
After all, only R13.6bn out of R200bn available has been disbursed to local businesses under the loan plan designed to help the private sector through the Covid crisis. ..
