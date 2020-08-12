Business

Join a discussion on future-proofing the Eastern Cape economy

Register to be part of the Business 360 virtual event on August 18 2020 at 4.30pm

Register to be part of the virtual event on August 18 2020 at 4.30pm.
Image: Supplied

The Business 360 virtual event presents the 4th episode, which discusses plausible scenarios for the Eastern Cape to drive inclusive, sustainable economic growth, with reference to existing growth catalysts, future-fit development strategies and responsible leadership. 

Join co-hosts Strat Astute MD Roshni Gajjar and Smarter EQ organisation development consultant Paolo Giuricich, along with speakers Chris Ettmayr, Border-Kei, Business Chamber president, prof. Chris Adendorff, senior futurist and presidential 4IR commissioner and Alan Barr, head of KPMG Private Enterprise: Africa and SA as they discuss future-proofing the Eastern Cape economy – scenarios to build better.

