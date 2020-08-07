The curious case of SA’s booming house sales
Estate agents have notched up record sales in recent weeks, in stark contrast to earlier expectations that SA’s housing market was likely to hit rock-bottom this year.
Two months ago industry experts feared that demand for residential property would all but dry up on the back of a coronavirus-induced recession, given that housing activity was already subdued before the pandemic hit SA’s shores in March...
