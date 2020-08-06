Mpact’s profits fall as Covid-19, power outages and alcohol ban bite
Paper and plastics packaging group Mpact has seen a plunge in first-half profit amid electricity disruptions and Covid-19 restrictions, but is optimistic that demand for some of its products will pick up a little over the coming months.
Much of the group operated as an essential service during SA’s lockdown, but some production lines were halted, including those for the quick-service restaurant industry and alcohol producers...
