Mpact’s profits fall as Covid-19, power outages and alcohol ban bite

PREMIUM

Paper and plastics packaging group Mpact has seen a plunge in first-half profit amid electricity disruptions and Covid-19 restrictions, but is optimistic that demand for some of its products will pick up a little over the coming months.



Much of the group operated as an essential service during SA’s lockdown, but some production lines were halted, including those for the quick-service restaurant industry and alcohol producers...

