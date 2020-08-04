Praise for VWSA's Thomas Schaefer as he takes up post as Skoda CEO

PREMIUM

Former VWSA chair and managing director Thomas Schaefer, who is making his way to Prague in the Czech Republic in the coming weeks, has been instrumental in growing the company’s footprint in Africa.



On Monday, VWSA spokesperson Andile Dlamini announced that Schaefer had been appointed global CEO of Skoda Auto, a subsidiary of Volkswagen group, with his appointment effective as of Monday August 3...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.