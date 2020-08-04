Praise for VWSA's Thomas Schaefer as he takes up post as Skoda CEO
Former VWSA chair and managing director Thomas Schaefer, who is making his way to Prague in the Czech Republic in the coming weeks, has been instrumental in growing the company’s footprint in Africa.
On Monday, VWSA spokesperson Andile Dlamini announced that Schaefer had been appointed global CEO of Skoda Auto, a subsidiary of Volkswagen group, with his appointment effective as of Monday August 3...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.