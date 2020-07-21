Automotive academy site found

PREMIUM

After hitting a bump in the road with the proposed Smart Industrial Academy, Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC) board chair Weza Moss has finished his term on a high note after securing an alternative site for the project.



Moss, who spent two years as the centre’s chair, finished his term on July 14. Before serving on the board, Moss spent a year as one of the AIDC directors...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.