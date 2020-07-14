Coega to operate Tshwane automotive economic zone

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) was appointed implementing agent of the multibillion-rand Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone on Monday, which is seen as crucial to the economic growth of Gauteng.

At the launch in November, President Cyril Ramaphosa said 6,700 direct jobs were to be created when the dozens of factories become operational.

The national government is spending R3.5bn on infrastructure for the special economic zone next to the Silverton vehicle assembly plant of Ford Southern Africa.

The 81ha first phase has already been fully taken by local and international companies supplying components and services.

The zone is an extension of the OR Tambo International Airport SEZ.

CDC spokesperson Ayanda Vilakazi said special economic zones were a catalyst for employment, transformation, socioeconomic development and industry growth.

“The CDC’s appointment demonstrates our resilience in negotiation, having secured a multibillion-rand project under a difficult operating environment amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” Vilakazi said.

He said the CDC had ISO-certified systems and processes that guaranteed effective delivery of projects within scope, time and budget.

“Coega is a public entity known for improving turnaround times in the delivery of infrastructure projects and facilities management.

“Our record of unqualified audit opinions on our projects speaks for itself.

“The national government and various provincial government departments trust the CDC with its projects.”

He said this trust had become even more pronounced amid the Covid-19 pandemic with the need to fast-track economic recovery through infrastructure development and stimulate job creation.

The Tshwane automotive special economic zone is a key driver of economic growth in Tshwane and the rest of the province.

Vilakazi said the special economic zone would also provide social development through the improvement of infrastructure and the provision of facilities not available in the area.

“The Tshwane Automotive special economic zone is Africa’s first automotive city,” he said.

Vilakazi said the Tshwane Automotive special economic zone was an attractive world-class automotive city and a preferred investment destination for the automotive industry on the African continent.

“Its proximity to an established automotive industry in Tshwane allows for increased economies of scale and scope, thereby lowering the cost of doing business.

“The special economic zone offers world-class customised solutions, incentives, support services and systems for manufacturers seeking excellence, and a productive and progressive location.

“The CDC’s role has become very important in SA and on the continent with helping develop effective and efficient special economic zone,” he said.