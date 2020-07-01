Lifeline proposed for ailing medical practices
A deal to buffer private health practitioners and medical schemes from the financial effects of Covid-19 has been proposed by an advocacy group that includes some of SA’s leading health activists, clinicians and researchers.
The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) said its plan would keep cash-strapped practices afloat and put private sector health-care professionals in a better position to help with state patients as infections continue to rise...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.