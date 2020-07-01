Lifeline proposed for ailing medical practices

PREMIUM

A deal to buffer private health practitioners and medical schemes from the financial effects of Covid-19 has been proposed by an advocacy group that includes some of SA’s leading health activists, clinicians and researchers.



The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) said its plan would keep cash-strapped practices afloat and put private sector health-care professionals in a better position to help with state patients as infections continue to rise...

