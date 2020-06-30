Public enterprises ‘not serious about building new airline’

The majority trade unions at SAA have called the department of public enterprises dishonest, when it accused them of derailing the airline’s rescue process.

The department said in a statement on Sunday that it has withdrawn from the leadership consultative forum (LCF) it had established with organised labour to develop a new and restructured SAA, and that the unions’ actions had set the airline on the path to liquidation.

This was after majority trade union the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and the SAA Pilots Association, alongside several creditors, sought to postpone a decision on the business rescue plan until July 14, at a crucial meeting of creditors held last week.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has tried to persuade all parties to support the plan. The effort included a leadership compact with unions.

The airline, which is not financially viable, has been in business rescue for six months.

But the process has not been completed due to ongoing delays in finalising the business rescue plan.

The plan was eventually to be put to a vote on Thursday.

If the plan is rejected and an alternative not proposed SAA will be placed in provisional liquidation.

Numsa and Sacca accused the department of pretending to be serious about building a new airline with a turnaround strategy, when in reality they were actually destroying the airline.