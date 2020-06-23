SAA rescue hits legal headwind

PREMIUM

Regional airline SA Airlink has given notice to SAA that it will apply to a court to interdict Thursday’s creditors meeting and ask that the company instead be placed in provisional liquidation.



SA Airlink is one of the largest trade creditors of SAA and is owed about R500m, of which it is likely to see little, according to the draft business plan published last week...

