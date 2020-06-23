Exporters Eastern Cape to celebrate milestone awards in August

Resilience and success in business will once again be recognised by Exporters Eastern Cape with the organisation’s prestigious Exporter of the Year Awards 2020.

The 2020 awards mark 40 years of the Exporters Eastern Cape’s existence in Port Elizabeth.

The non-profit organisation for members involved in exporting, either directly or indirectly, represents a broad spectrum of large and smaller export companies, freight forwarders, financial institutions and shipping lines in the Eastern Cape.

It will be the 25th year that the Exporter of the Year Awards is hosted to honour and acknowledge the achievements of Eastern Cape exporters and service providers to the province’s export industry, said Exporters Eastern Cape chair Quintin Levey.

This year’s online event taking place on Friday, August 14, promises to offer a celebration of successes, superb entertainment, attendance prizes and a few surprises.

“The Exporter of the Year Awards showcases the true success of our exports in the region and we will indeed have an Exporter of the Year Awards this year, despite the unprecedented times. We continue to have great success stories in the Eastern Cape, and we look forward to celebrating four decades of the existence of our organisation with our member companies,” says Levey.

Entries for the awards closed earlier this month, and winners will be announced in the following categories:

SJM Flex Environmental Award

IDC Job Creation Award

Best Provider of Services to Exporters

Best Exporter: Small Business

Best Exporter: Medium Enterprises

Best Exporter: Corporate Category

Best Exporter: OEM

The Overall Exporter of the Year for 2020 will be chosen from these category winners.