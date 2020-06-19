Ex-Comair chief’s leap of faith

PREMIUM

The airline industry is having a torrid time, with no sign of when things will return to anything close to normal. But kulula founder Gidon Novick has picked this moment to start a new domestic airline.



Novick has told the Financial Mail that the Covid-19 pandemic has turned the global airline industry upside down, and this means a new business model has to emerge...

