Bay business chamber CEO chairs new national association

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Nomkhitha Mona has been elected chair of the newly established Association of South African Chambers (ASAC).

The association has been established by some of the country’s largest business chambers to achieve organised business sustainability by giving a voice to shared business challenges and representing the common interests of its members on national issues.

ASAC was founded by the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Border Kei Chamber of Business.

“We’re on the ground in the trenches with businesses both large and small, and as such we are uniquely placed to provide meaningful input on challenges being faced by business,” Mona said.

“Working together makes sense and we look forward to playing an active role at a national level.”

The association is run by a working committee of chamber CEOs who share learning, best practices and collaborate on matters of mutual interest.

The chambers represent businesses of all sizes, across sectors, and collectively represent a significant proportion of the organised business community in SA.