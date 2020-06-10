Coega investment pledges worth R790m on hold

Companies behind 12 investment pledges worth a combined R790m have adopted a “wait and see approach” before setting up shop inside Coega’s special economic zone (SEZ) as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to Coega spokesperson Simlindele Manqina, who said the sectors affected included agro-processing, aquaculture, logistics, automotive and pharmaceuticals.

“They have indicated that they will inform us in due course on the way forward.

"We are taking an optimistic and positive view since none of them have indicated to be withdrawing at this stage,” he said.

Manqina said none of the businesses already operational inside Coega’s SEZ had closed permanently.

“However, as both domestic and foreign direct investment destinations, special economic zones are not exempted from the carnage that has affected many businesses.

“Operators have found the going to be very tough.

"This is attributed to many investors in the SEZ operating at below capacity and others not operating at all during the national lockdown, putting serious strain on the financial sustainability of the organisation.