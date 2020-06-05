Shutdown game-changer for smugglers

In a scene straight out of a thriller, four men in ski masks invaded a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority depot in Bulawayo on May 6, making off with goods worth $20,000 (R339,000).

The loot — about 300 boxes of cough mixture and boxes of gin — had been confiscated by authorities after being smuggled into Zimbabwe from SA.

But as Covid-19 disrupts illicit supply chains, smugglers are being forced to adapt to make ends meet.

No-one had been arrested for the elaborate heist, the national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said.

SA is Zimbabwe’s biggest trading partner: 75% of its exports, with an estimated annual value of $388m (R6.57bn), end up in SA, while 40%, or $2bn (R33.86bn) worth of its imports come from there.

Despite fluid trade between the two countries, smuggling rings have thrived.

A 2019 audit report from the government of Zimbabwe put the cost to revenue at $1bn a year, with 70% of leakages taking place at Beitbridge border.

Now, with Beitbridge closed due to lockdowns in SA and Zimbabwe, smugglers are finding it harder, and more costly, to bring illicit drugs and basic goods such as groceries into Zimbabwe.

Illegal routes were compromised briefly when SA erected a R37m border fence in April (but it was badly damaged barely a month later).