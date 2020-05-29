Thirsty customers send online booze sales soaring

PREMIUM

Online liquor sales are soaring in SA, with some Nelson Mandela Bay companies cashing in as thirsty customers go digital to skip the long queues expected at bottle stores from Monday.



As President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that alcohol would be sold when the country moves to lockdown level 3 on Monday, South Africans started placing their liquor orders online...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.