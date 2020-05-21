Momentum warns of tough outlook as market volatility cost it R1.2bn

Financial services group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings says the battering global markets took from the Covid-19 pandemic cost it R1.2bn and pushed the group into a loss in its first quarter, with the group bracing for further pressure on SA consumers in the months ahead.



The effect of the pandemic on global markets offset a good operational performance, with the group saying it saw a normalised headline loss of R284m in the quarter to end-March.

Normalised headline earnings had risen 10% to R1.8bn in the group’s six months to end-December.